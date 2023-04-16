Ukrainian Armed Forces post photo of destroyed Russian tanks near Vuhledar

15 APRIL 2023

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavria Tactical and Strategic Group, has posted a photo of destroyed Russian military vehicles near the city of Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Tarnavskyi on Telegram

Quote from Tarnavskyi: “Orcs [Russian troops] are resting [i.e., lying dead – ed.] near Vuhledar.

Defence forces are holding positions near the town and preventing the enemy from approaching [the city of – ed.] Avdiivka.

Our artillery is working precisely, and every soldier in the foxholes performs at the highest level.”

