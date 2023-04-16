Ukraine frees 130 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Antonina Dolomanzhi10:11, 04/16/23

The exchange took place over the past few days in several stages.

Ukraine fired another 130 soldiers from Russian captivity .

“The Great Easter exchange of prisoners. We are returning 130 of our people. It has taken place over the past days in several stages. Military, border guards, National Guardsmen, sailors, employees of the GSTS … privates and sergeants who were captured in Bakhmutsky, Soledarsky, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson directions. Our people are returning home,” head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak said .

Yermak once again emphasized that the life of Ukrainians is the highest value for the country.

“Heroes must be alive,” this is what President Volodymyr Zelensky always says, whose task is carried out by our team, the coordinating headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war. This task sounds short: return everyone. And we will return,” he said.



From the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia until the end of March, Ukraine managed to return home 1993 Ukrainians who were captured by the invaders. However, the process of exchanging prisoners is complicated by the Russian side. The enemy does not agree to a large-scale exchange on the principle of “all for all” and disrupts the process of the exchange of prisoners.

On April 10, a preliminary exchange of prisoners took place. Then Ukraine returned home prisoners of war . In particular, the defender of “Azovstal” “Nava” returned.

