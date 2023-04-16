Toilets ‘evacuate’ first: occupiers prepare to flee Energodar – mayor

Antonina Dolomanzhi14:11, 04/16/23

The Russians, in anticipation of a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are digging trenches and mining areas near the Energodar they have captured.

In Energodary, Zaporozhye region, Russian invaders are expecting a counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and are preparing to flee from the captured city.

This was announced by the mayor of Energodar Dmitry Orlov. According to him, the Russians understand the inevitability of the liberation of the occupied territories.

“This is evidenced not only by the earth dug up by trenches, the mining of territories near the city, but also by the evacuation plan in case” if sho, then we quickly run away, “Orlov said.

According to Orlov, there are other signs of this, in particular, the increased cases of robberies in the educational institutions of the city.

So, the occupiers recently took out some beds, mattresses and other property from the group premises of kindergarten No. 3, and they began to take out desks, cabinets, racks and the like from gymnasium No. 2.

“Whether it will come to toilet bowls, we don’t know yet. But, given the inglorious experience and the special love of marauders of the Russian Federation for this“ device ”, we do not exclude that the toilet bowls will be“ evacuated ”in the first place,” the mayor added.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...