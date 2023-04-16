The Netherlands allocated 100 million euros to Ukraine to support farmers and prepare for winter

Alexander Topchy23:47, 04/16/23

Such support for farmers will also be beneficial for global food security, as Ukraine exports a lot of grain.

The Netherlands will provide 100 million euros through the World Bank in guarantees to finance agricultural companies in Ukraine, as well as to purchase generators to help people survive the coming winter.

This was stated by Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Lisa Schreinemacher at the spring meeting of the World Bank in Washington, writes NL Times .

According to the minister, this is the first concrete implementation of the 2.5 billion euros that the Netherlands has promised Ukraine this year in the form of reconstruction assistance. This large amount is mainly for military aid, but Schreinemacher assured that other support options are also being carefully considered.

“40 million euros will be used specifically for agricultural enterprises so that they can buy seeds or replace broken agricultural equipment this season … These enterprises will simply take a loan from a local bank, but since the banks there are naturally unwilling to lend now, there will be a guarantee that the bank will return its money at any time. Then the bank will also be more inclined to lend faster,” the minister said.

The remaining amount of 100 million euros is intended not only for the purchase of generators, but also for repairs, for example, roads. The generators are not expected to be needed until next winter, so they will be delivered in the fall.

Schreinemacher added that she does not yet know in which projects to restore Ukraine the Netherlands will invest more money. But landmine clearance support tops the list “because people still want to go home to safety.”

The minister said that the Netherlands will support Ukraine as much as necessary, and if additional funds are needed in addition to the already announced 2.5 billion euros, the government will consider this issue. Earlier this month, Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag also said she would like to talk about additional financial support for our country, which has suffered from a devastating war.

Aid to Ukraine from the Netherlands

As UNIAN reported earlier, the Dutch government released a list of military aid to Ukraine , which was transferred after the full-scale invasion of Russia. It included equipment and weapons that Ukraine has already received and that they only promised to hand over to it.

Earlier it became known that the Netherlands in 2025 will transfer two minesweepers to the Ukrainian Navy . Training of Ukrainian crews to operate these vessels will begin in the second half of this year. Ships of this class are in service with seven countries of the world.

In general, the Netherlands has been sending aid since the first days of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine. And recently, the country announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth 274 million euros .

