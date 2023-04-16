The Moscow Patriarchate remains in slavish obedience to the tyranny of the Kremlin – Epiphanius

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk08:51, 04/16/23

The structures of the Russian Orthodox Church were systematically included in the implementation of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the metropolitan noted.

Metropolitan Epiphanius , who is the primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, said that the Moscow Patriarchate is in slavish submission to the tyranny of the Kremlin.

One of the instruments of aggression of the “Russian world” are church institutions, according to Epiphany’s material on “Ukrainian Pravda” . “The Moscow Patriarchate, headed by Kirill Gundyaev, is in slavish obedience to the Kremlin’s tyranny and serves as its instrument. The structures of the Russian Orthodox Church – and not only we see this, but independent international experts also recognize – were systematically included in the preparation for aggression against Ukraine and in its implementation” – said the Metropolitan.

Epiphany noted that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate in words distances itself from the Russian Orthodox Church, but in reality remains subordinate to it. In his opinion, the Ukrainian state has the right in the spiritual sphere to protect itself from the hybrid aggression of the Russian Federation.

In mid-November 2022, law enforcement officers began criminal proceedings after information appeared that on the territory of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra during the service they glorified Russia , which invaded our land and killed civilians.

In early December, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree that put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to ban the activities of religious organizations affiliated with the Russian Federation in our state.

In early December, the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra was registered as a monastery of the OCU . It is worth noting that representatives of the UOC-MP did not want to voluntarily leave the territory of the Lavra.

