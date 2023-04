15 APRIL 2023

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavriia Group of Forces, shared several videos showing Russian prisoners of war captured near Marinka, in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi on Telegram

Quote: “These are the orcs [a term often used to refer to Russian soldiers – ed.] captured near Marinka. Our soldiers did a great job!”























