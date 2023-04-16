Marta Gichko09:21, 04/16/23

The dictator arrived at the temple without his family, accompanied by many guards.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin attended the Easter service accompanied by an unprecedented number of bodyguards and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. A separate place was prepared for him on the balcony in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in order to avoid contact with extras, who were also herded into the Church of the Russian Orthodox Church.

According to Russian propagandists, Putin arrived at the service without his family. Guards were placed between him and the “parishioners” from the extras.

The stairs to the kliros (church balcony) with Putin were guarded by two athletic men. Only Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin was allowed to see the dictator.

However, netizens exposed the hypocritical visit of the bloodthirsty dictator to the temple, noting that Putin has nothing to do with real faith.

“The religious buildings of the Russian Orthodox Church have long been abandoned by God”;

“Satan is the first to enter the temple where there is no god”;

“Well, at least extras from the FSOshnikov caught up more … Otherwise, at Christmas it was pitiful and miserable to the point of tears”;

“Why not in the crowd? Show me closer”;

“I wonder how he feels when he killed tens of thousands of Russians and Ukrainians this year alone?”;

“The earth did not burn under your feet?”;

– Twitter users comment.

Russian Orthodox Church – latest news from the Kremlin branch

The Putin regime has long turned the so-called Russian Orthodox Church into its own special service. Representatives of the ROC consistently planted in the minds of the Russians what was personally beneficial to Putin, and from the beginning of a full-scale war they convinced that being liquidated in Ukraine is a great honor for the Russian “liberators”.

