Russians from heavy artillery hit the temple in Nikopol, there are wounded

Nadya Prishlyak, Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk13:31, 04/16/23

The enemy has once again confirmed that nothing is sacred for him, said the head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration.

Russian invaders from heavy artillery hit the temple in Nikopol, two people were injured.

This was announced by the head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration, Sergei Lysak, on Sunday, April 16. “The Russians have once again confirmed that there is nothing sacred in them. Heavy artillery hit the temple in Nikopol. Two people were injured. A 57-year-old man is on outpatient treatment, a 38-year-old woman is hospitalized,” he wrote.

Lysak also said that five residential buildings, two cars, and several power lines were damaged in the city. In addition, four outbuildings were mutilated, and one more was destroyed. The consequences of the shelling are specified.

As you know, today is a big religious holiday – Easter 2023, when people bring paska to the temple for consecration.

