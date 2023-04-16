Russian Nazis fired 25 S-300 rockets into Ukraine on Easter Sunday

On April 16, 25 missile strikes from the S-300 air defense system were fired by the Russian invaders at the settlements of the Zaporozhye and Mykolaiv regions.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zaporozhye, Komyshevakha, Zaporozhye region and Snigirevka, Mykolaiv region came under rocket fire.

The enemy also inflicted 28 air strikes and four times fired at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders from the MLRS.

“There are dead and injured among the civilian population, multi-storey and private houses, educational institutions, hospitals, churches and other civilian infrastructure have been destroyed and damaged,” the report says.

Recall that in Snegirevka, a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl were killed during a missile strike .

(C)DUMSKAYA.NET 2023

Like this: Like Loading...