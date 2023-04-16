scradge1

Putinazi lover Peter Hitchens is again blatantly using the huge circulation Mail to promote kremlin interests.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-11976881/PETER-HITCHENS-SAS-Ukraine-clue-involved-war.html

One comment

  1. Why does the Mail allow Hitchens to use its site as a platform for his putrid Kremlin propaganda? He traveled to Crimea back in 2010 to set out the case for a Russian invasion. Four years later it happened. He has shilled for the kremlin murder gang ever since. When it comes to Russia, Hitchens is no different from JeremIRA CorbLenin.
    Whenever a Hitchens article appears, kremtrolls are ordered to swarm over it like flies on shit.
    In 2013, Hitchens put out a video entitled : “Why I like Vladimir Putin.”
    This bloodthirsty ghoul needs to be shut down.

