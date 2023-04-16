April 16, 2023 scradge1 Putinazi lover Peter Hitchens is again blatantly using the huge circulation Mail to promote kremlin interests. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-11976881/PETER-HITCHENS-SAS-Ukraine-clue-involved-war.html Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One comment
Why does the Mail allow Hitchens to use its site as a platform for his putrid Kremlin propaganda? He traveled to Crimea back in 2010 to set out the case for a Russian invasion. Four years later it happened. He has shilled for the kremlin murder gang ever since. When it comes to Russia, Hitchens is no different from JeremIRA CorbLenin.
Whenever a Hitchens article appears, kremtrolls are ordered to swarm over it like flies on shit.
In 2013, Hitchens put out a video entitled : “Why I like Vladimir Putin.”
This bloodthirsty ghoul needs to be shut down.