“Putin is hysterical”: the ex-speechwriter of the President of the Russian Federation revealed the real reaction of the Kremlin to the ICC warrant

Anastasia Gorbacheva14:00, 04/16/23

Abbas Gallyamov noted that the entourage of the Russian dictator is in a “terrible depression.”

The entourage of Russian President Vladimir Putin was at a standstill after the issuance of an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court for the dictator. Now each of them is trying to crawl away.

“They are all shocked after that. This arrest warrant made a very strong, very negative impression on Putin’s entourage. Even before that, from the beginning of the war, those who are smarter understood that they had to stay away, somehow crawl away, which was just it won’t work like that. And now it’s been officially informed: they all officially received the document in fact,” said Abbas Gallyamov, a former speech writer for Putin, political scientist and publicist, in an interview with Radio NV.

According to him, every henchman of the head of the Kremlin received a clear message that he was an accomplice in crime.

Advertisement: 0:07

“We suspect your boss of a crime, we officially announced it. And if after that you continue to work for him and carry out his orders, who are you? You are an accomplice in crime, in essence, a member of a gang. Together you are an organized criminal group called the state Accordingly, you will all go together,” the political scientist explained.

At the same time, he pointed out that Putin’s entourage is very scared and those who can are trying to “crawl to the side”, but the possibilities are very limited, so they have a “terrible depression.”

“They are all afraid, they understand that this can be considered treason. And Putin, who is hysterical in such a situation, will definitely not have mercy. Do you know how? They are now confused and don’t know what to do. They don’t have a survival strategy now,” Gallyamov summed up.

Putin’s arrest warrant – what is known

On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued a life warrant for the arrest of Vladimir Putin due to the deportation of children from Ukraine. Now the authorities of the countries that have ratified the Rome Statute must arrest the President of the Russian Federation.

The Kremlin did not disregard the decision of the ICC and said that they did not take the issuance of an arrest warrant “to heart”, but proposed to ban the International Criminal Court on Russian territory.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...