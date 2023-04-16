Poland’s ban on the import of Ukrainian grain also applies to its transit

Yana Stavskaya15:20, 04/16/23

A wave of protests by Polish farmers against the export of Ukrainian grain led to the resignation of the Polish Minister of Agriculture.

The ban on the import of Ukrainian grain to Poland , introduced on April 15, also applies to its transit to third countries, Minister of Development and Technology Waldemar Buda explained on Twitter .

“The ban is complete, including the ban on transit through Poland,” he stressed. Buda also added that Warsaw would separately discuss with Kiev the construction of a rigid system and guaranteed passage of goods through Poland.

Transit of Ukrainian grain through Poland – what is known

Under the conditions of the Russian naval blockade, the EU canceled all tariffs and quotas for the transit of Ukrainian grain to other regions of the world. However, part of the grain remained in European countries, which caused discontent among local farmers.

A wave of protests by Polish farmers against the export of Ukrainian grain led to the resignation of the Polish Minister of Agriculture Henryk Kowalczyk. Immediately after that, the Polish government announced that they would no longer unload Ukrainian grain , but would immediately send it to third countries.

