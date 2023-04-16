Yuri Kobzar12:16, 04/16/23

Western countries still live according to the precepts of Merkel, who pandered to Putin’s Russia in everything.

The West’s reluctance to give Ukraine more of the weapons it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression stems from a misguided strategy of ” not provoking Russia .” This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov in an interview with the Spanish edition of La Razon .

“The West has long lived in the dogma not to provoke Russia. This became a practical reality in 2008, during the NATO summit in Bucharest,” he said.

Reznikov noted that at that time there was a “quite real possibility” for Ukraine and Georgia to join NATO, since both the United States and “most Europeans” were not against it.

“It was German Chancellor Angela Merkel who opposed and convinced the others,” the minister said.

According to Reznikov, the West continued to live in this paradigm for all subsequent years, which is why such events as the invasion of Georgia, the annexation of Crimea and the war in Donbass in 2014 were ignored.

Deliveries of weapons to Ukraine

Ukraine will be happy to receive any types of weapons from the West, including Soviet ones. According to Reznikov , the main priorities today are the protection of the sky, the creation of an “armored fist”, and the provision of ammunition.

The main taboo for the West today is Western-style aircraft. For example, the UK considers this issue a long-term perspective . Other countries also find reasons not to provide aircraft of modern types.

