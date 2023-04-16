Kalinouski Regiment Fighters Show Battered Tank Of Russians with Wood!

This is what the invaders use to send their soldiers into battle.
15.04.2023
The fighters of the Kastus Kalinouski regiment showed a Russian wooden tank [wood as a filler–OFP], battered at the front.
“A wooden tank!
Look what the Russians use to send their people to slaughter!”, the press service of the regiment writes.
I admit that I’ve never seen wood as a filler for armored vehicles before, unless you count stuff from WWI. What’s up with that? Does anyone know about this? It seems insane!