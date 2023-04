April 16

Don’t get scared. This is a real photo of a recently captured russian soldiers. Not only it displays the great russian army in its full beauty, but it also proves that the origin of the russian army is recorded by JRR Tolkien in the Lord of the Rings. You probably have heard about the orcs from Mordor.

And from the LinkedIn page of Volodymyr Demchuk, The illustration of the terroristic state:

