For the first time in 300 years, a divine service was held in Ukrainian in the Dormition Cathedral of the Lavra (video)

Yana Stavskaya12:47, 04/16/23

The police at the entrance checked documents and Easter baskets.

The OCU held a festive service in the main church of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra / Photo from UNIAN

An Easter service was held in the Holy Assumption Cathedral of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra . It was headed by the Acting Viceroy of the Lavra, Archimandrite Abraham.

According to Radio Liberty , for the first time in this temple, worship was held in Ukrainian. The police at the entrance checked documents and Easter baskets.

Representatives of the UOC-MP also held an Easter service today in the Lavra – in the church of St. Agapit of the Caves.

Easter 2023 – latest news

On the evening of April 15, 2023, the Holy Fire was delivered to Ukraine . He was first brought to the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in Lutsk, and then transferred to all the churches of the OCU.

This morning, Zelensky congratulated Ukrainians on Easter and drew a parallel between the resurrection of Christ and the revival of Ukraine.

Easter 2023 is once again under military restrictions . Due to the curfew, traditional Easter events had to be adjusted: believers were allowed to attend night services, but on the condition that they remain inside the temples and do not go out until morning.

At the same time, in a number of regions, citizens were banned from visiting cemeteries as part of Easter memorial events.

https://www.unian.net/player/nCcxkhiaEaster in Lavra

Holy Dormition Kiev-Pechersk Lavra under the protectorate of the OCU – what is known

On the eve of the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epiphany announced that he would hold a service at the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra on Easter.

In recent years, the Lavra actually belonged to the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate, but on March 10, the administration of the reserve terminated the lease agreement with the priests due to violations in the use of state property.

Now a commission of the Ministry of Culture is working in the temples of the complex to assess the presence of state property left by the UOC-MP and possible losses caused by the Moscow Patriarchate.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...