Armed Forces of Ukraine aiming to knock out the enemy in Bakhmut: how the invaders surrender in a panic

April 16, 2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Ukrainian defenders in the Bakhmut direction are dynamically defending their positions. At the same time, the Russians voluntarily capitulate.

A serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Petr Voloshchenko told Channel 24 about this. According to him, in recent days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to achieve certain results in Bakhmut.

The Russians can’t stand

Petr Voloshchenko said that indeed, the Russian military are increasingly surrendering. However, the situation in Bakhmut differs from the surrounding areas of the city and villages.

“In the city itself, firstly, they very much jam the negotiating moments, they found opposition from Starlink, and this complicates the work of blocking them from them and, in general, between the departments and the KNP itself,” he stressed.

Secondly, the Russians are weakened, so it is easier to take them prisoner. The Armed Forces of Ukraine first observe how the occupiers enter five-story buildings, and then open fire on targets.

“During the first minutes of our assault on the building, they surrender: they simply shout from the windows: “We surrender, we surrender!” then, one of their representatives comes out, for example, their platoon or company commander, and thus the surrender takes place,” the Ukrainian defender explained.

According to him, the enemy has problems with motivation. The Russians enter Bakhmut with the conviction that the city is theirs – this opinion is imposed on them by the commanders.

APU push back the enemy

Petr Voloshchenko stressed that now the Armed Forces of Ukraine are continuing the active and dynamic defense of Bakhmut, turning into a powerful attack.

“We have very good artillery by Chasiv Yar, and we accurately knock out the enemy, wherever he goes,” he stressed.

In addition, about a hundred UAVs literally hang over Bakhmut every day, practically controlling all the movements of the military. However, this does not prevent the Ukrainian side from achieving success.

“For the first time in the last week, we have concentrated the fire correctly and even were able to push the enemy back a few streets,” he said and added that the Russians do not control the city center.

According to him, the Konstantinovka-Bakhmut highway is under the physical control of the Ukrainian military. However, to overcome this path, the defenders have to travel at breakneck speed so that the enemy does not have time to strike.

The situation is under control

Voloshchenko noted that the Ukrainian defenders are waiting for favorable weather when the ground dries. Then they will be able to push the enemy further back.

We will be able to move further along the asphalt surface, he is convinced.

In addition, the Ukrainian command monitors the situation in the city every 2-4 hours. Fighting is currently taking place in densely built-up sectors.

Battles for Bakhmut Essentials

City fighting continues in Bakhmut. According to the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yegor Firsov, sometimes it happens that the enemies are in one entrance, and the Ukrainian defenders are in another.

Recently, sad footage from Bakhmut was published on the network. The city is now almost completely destroyed.

As of the morning of April 16, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 60 enemy attacks in Eastern Ukraine. After all, the enemy is advancing in the Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdeevsky and Maryinsky directions. At the epicenter of the fighting are Bakhmut and Marinka.





Like this: Like Loading...