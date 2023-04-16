An-124 “Ruslan” Russian aircraft will be confiscated in Canada and handed over to Ukraine

As part of the new package of sanctions, Canada is preparing to confiscate and hand over to Ukraine an An-124 Ruslan aircraft belonging to the Russian company Volga-Dnepr.

This is reported by Promyslovy Portal , with reference to the message of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

“A new package of sanctions against Russia from Canada. In particular, against the Volga-Dnepr company. We are preparing to confiscate the AN-124 aircraft and other assets of the aggressor in Canada and transfer them to Ukraine. The United States also imposed sanctions against 120 legal entities and individuals, including representatives of Rosatom,” the message reads.

This plane was arrested in Toronto when it brought tests for COVID-19. He was in the sky when Canada joined international sanctions against the Russian Federation, which attacked Ukraine, and therefore, landing at Pearson Airport on February 27, the plane was arrested. The plane is currently parked on the tarmac in Toronto.

In the event of a successful transfer, the An-124 will most likely go to Antonov Airlines, which operates these aircraft in Ukraine.

(C)UNIAN 2023

