☝️ A 𝐉𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐡 president of a mainly 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐧 country shares an Iftar dinner during 𝐑𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐧

Joining his Muslim soldiers in Azan prayer.

Iftar, the evening meal breaking the Ramadan fast

Is now a national celebration in #Ukraine

Even at the front lines.

📊 Hundreds of thousands of Muslims live in Ukraine.

Roughly 𝟏% of the total population, but 𝟏𝟐% in Crimea

💡 As Muslim Tatars lived in #Crimea since the 13th century.

Though many were deported during Soviet occupation.

💔 Many were forced to flee their homes again

Following #Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014.

In Ukraine, Muslims, Christians and Jews

Fight side by side to reclaim their homeland.

This is what true #Diversity looks like.

StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

…….

