☝️ A 𝐉𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐡 president of a mainly 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐧 country shares an Iftar dinner during 𝐑𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐧

Joining his Muslim soldiers in Azan prayer.
From the LinkedIn page of Marijn Markus
Iftar, the evening meal breaking the Ramadan fast
Is now a national celebration in #Ukraine
Even at the front lines.
📊 Hundreds of thousands of Muslims live in Ukraine.
Roughly 𝟏% of the total population, but 𝟏𝟐% in Crimea
💡 As Muslim Tatars lived in #Crimea since the 13th century.
Though many were deported during Soviet occupation.
💔 Many were forced to flee their homes again
Following #Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014.
In Ukraine, Muslims, Christians and Jews
Fight side by side to reclaim their homeland.
This is what true #Diversity looks like.
3 comments
The islamization of Ukraine will fail in the long run. The same goes for France and the UK.
Definitely evidence against russians of a Ukrainian “nazi” government. I’m sure that muslims would have been next if hitler had his way, since ethnic Jews share a lot of ancestry (as described in both the Bible, and Quran) with Arabs and other peoples in the Middle East. Mostly the differences are about theological matters, which are still quite valid, but that’s another discussion.
This is more about showing how false putin’s invasion “excuses” are.
I have portuguese ancestry, i share my roots to a certain level with Northafricans, yet i fuck Islam as an evil ideology of retards. Happy Easter!