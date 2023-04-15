Marta Gichko10:04, 15.04.23

He said that the phrase “fraternal people” in relation to Ukrainians should be “tied up.” He supposedly confuses people.

The man of the top propagandist of the Russian Federation Margarita Simonyan, Tigran Keosayan, suddenly announced that Russians no longer need to call Ukrainians “fraternal people.” According to him, this phrase “confuses people.”

“I believe that now it is harmful to operate with such phrases as “fraternal people” in relation to Ukrainians. It confuses people who are on the front line. Right now they (Ukrainians – UNIAN) are enemies. They may become brothers again after how we will win and treat them,” Keosayan said.

Simonyan’s husband was very indignant that Ukraine “decided to cover itself from Moscow to Washington” and added that “the war is very cruel.”

“We are fighting the universal evil on the fields of our Ukraine. Ukraine is us. For many centuries Ukraine has been us. give them brains,” the disgraced propagandist said.

With a few phrases, Keosayan destroyed the main narrative of the Russian propaganda machine about the “fraternal people of Ukraine.”

