There is no doubt Ukraine will win – Trudeau

15.04.2023

Ukraine will repel Russian aggression and emerge victorious from the war.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this to journalists, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Trudeau said he had no doubt and was completely sure that Ukraine would win.

He noted that Canada would continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression by providing military, economic, humanitarian, trade and commercial support to the country.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was on a one-day visit to Canada on Tuesday, April 11. During the visit, Canada announced the expansion of sanctions against Russia, the provision of a new military aid package to Ukraine, as well as the expansion of the free trade agreement and the conclusion of a youth mobility agreement that will facilitate travel and employment for young people from both countries.

Like this: Like Loading...