The father of the deceased sailor “Moscow” addressed Putin with criticism

Yana Stavskaya11:38, 15.04.23

The Russian said that he could not tell all the details of the sinking of the cruiser, because a subscription was taken from him not to disclose the materials of the criminal case.

The father of the deceased conscript of the cruiser Moskva, Yegor Shkrebets, Dmitry turned to Putin on social networks, criticizing the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation, which sent conscripts to war.

According to Krym. Realii , on the eve of the anniversary of the sinking of the missile cruiser, Shkrebets published a post in which he stated that as a result of the APU strike, “dozens (Russian sailors) died, many of them conscripts.”

At the same time, the Russian said that he could not tell all the details of the sinking of the cruiser, because a subscription was taken from him not to disclose the materials of the criminal case.

However, later Shkrebets wrote another post on social networks . He stated that he no longer has political preferences and does not have illusions and false hopes about Putin.

“I will no longer be surprised at obscurantism, meanness, cowardice, lies and theft in particular cases and on a national scale …”, he wrote on VK. Shkrebets criticized Putin for not expressing condolences to the relatives of the dead sailors of the cruiser Moskva.

The sinking of the cruiser “Moscow” – what is known

A year has passed since the sinking of the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, the Moskva missile cruiser, in the waters of the Black Sea on April 13, after Ukrainian Neptune missiles hit it. The Russian military-political leadership hides the number of dead and survivors .

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...