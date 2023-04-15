Terekhov predicted how long it would take to restore Kharkiv

Artem Budrin20:30, 15.04.23

One and a half hundred thousand residents were left without a roof over their heads.

After the Russian shelling of Kharkov, it should take at least two years to restore the city. As Mayor Igor Terekhov said on the air of the telethon , a lot depends on the possibilities of the budget.

“Regarding the timing, it all depends not only on us, but also on the funds that we will use for this, on the possibilities of the budget. We are counting on two or three years for the complete restoration of the city after such terrible destruction,” he said. Terekhov.

Russian strikes caused great damage to the city. According to preliminary estimates, 150,000 residents were left without a roof over their heads.

Currently, about 50 buildings are being renovated. In 2022, about two hundred high-rise buildings were restored.

