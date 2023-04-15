Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine turned another newest Russian tank into a pile of scrap metal

Anastasia Gorbacheva17:37, 15.04.23

Ukrainian defenders eliminated 12 invaders.

Fierce fighting continues in the Limano-Kupyansk direction . The Ukrainian military destroyed another newest Russian tank – the T-90 “Breakthrough” and sent 12 invaders to the “Kobzon’s concert”.

“Over the past 24 hours, the enemy fired at our positions there with rocket and cannon artillery 307 times,” Sergei Cherevaty, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said on the air of the telethon.

At the same time, he noted that during the fighting, 12 Russian invaders were killed, and another 44 were injured. In addition, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed a T-90 tank, Russian BMP-1s that had been withdrawn from service, and an artillery tractor.

