Russell Brand

The alleged comedian Brand; actually a person who is as funny as a puss-filled boil, transformed himself one year ago from being a far left conspiracy theorist cur to a far right conspiracy theorist Trumputlerite and has been pumping out videos to his millions of followers ever since.
One comment
With head chopping RuZZian Nazis currently operating in Ukraine, it’s time to shut people like Carlson and Brand down.
In WW2, we strung people like this up. These days they are heroes to legions of sick motherfuckers.