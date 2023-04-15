Prigozhin unveiled a monument to the “Wagnerites” against the backdrop of a pile of graves (video)

Veronika Prokhorenko18:46, 15.04.23
The founder of PMC “Wagner” cynically dragged a posthumous bouquet to his liquidated militants.
The founder of PMC “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin was noted for the cynical presentation of the opening of a memorial monument to his liquidated mercenaries , whom he himself sent to fight at the front in Ukraine.
Prigozhin published the corresponding video on Telegram . Calling the “fraternal coffin” of the militants a stele “who died defending the interests of Russia”, which was placed near Samara.
In the frame, against the backdrop of a heap of graves, he defiantly laid a bouquet on his “brothers”.
https://www.unian.net/player/nCAqTN9CA stele appeared near Samara to the soldiers of the PMC “Wagner” who died defending the interests of Russia.
(C)UNIAN 2023
One comment
“…to the soldiers of the PMC “Wagner” who died defending the interests of Russia.”
They are not soldiers, but a pack of filthy criminals who deserve to die, and the slower and more painful, the better. They are not defending legitimate interests of a legitimate country, but enforce the murder, rape and pillaging of a fascist crime syndicate.