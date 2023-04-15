Prigozhin unveiled a monument to the “Wagnerites” against the backdrop of a pile of graves (video)

Veronika Prokhorenko18:46, 15.04.23

The founder of PMC “Wagner” cynically dragged a posthumous bouquet to his liquidated militants.

The founder of PMC “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin was noted for the cynical presentation of the opening of a memorial monument to his liquidated mercenaries , whom he himself sent to fight at the front in Ukraine.

Prigozhin published the corresponding video on Telegram . Calling the “fraternal coffin” of the militants a stele “who died defending the interests of Russia”, which was placed near Samara.

In the frame, against the backdrop of a heap of graves, he defiantly laid a bouquet on his “brothers”.

https://www.unian.net/player/nCAqTN9CA stele appeared near Samara to the soldiers of the PMC “Wagner” who died defending the interests of Russia.

