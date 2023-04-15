Prigozhin hopes to exploit Moscow’s military failure in Ukraine – ISW

15.04.2023 17:05

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner terrorist group, is setting information conditions to exploit a Russian military failure if the planned Ukrainian counteroffensive is successful.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said this in a new Russian offensive campaign assessment, according to Ukrinform.

Prigozhin published an essay on April 14 in which he argues that Ukraine’s coming counteroffensive is more likely to succeed than fail.

He accused pro-Kremlin elites and the bureaucracy of deliberately sabotaging Russian success in the war and warned that these Russian deep state “internal enemies” will push the Kremlin to “make serious concessions” tantamount to “betraying Russian interests.”

Prigozhin claims that the Russian military cannot stop fighting now despite current Russian territorial gains because the Ukrainian state has transformed, and unoccupied Ukraine is now politically opposed the Kremlin. He stated that Russia must continue to fight relentlessly in Ukraine regardless of how adverse conditions become.

