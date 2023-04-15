Prigozhin hopes to exploit Moscow’s military failure in Ukraine – ISW

15.04.2023 17:05
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner terrorist group, is setting information conditions to exploit a Russian military failure if the planned Ukrainian counteroffensive is successful.
The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said this in a new Russian offensive campaign assessment, according to Ukrinform.
Prigozhin published an essay on April 14 in which he argues that Ukraine’s coming counteroffensive is more likely to succeed than fail.
He accused pro-Kremlin elites and the bureaucracy of deliberately sabotaging Russian success in the war and warned that these Russian deep state “internal enemies” will push the Kremlin to “make serious concessions” tantamount to “betraying Russian interests.”
Prigozhin claims that the Russian military cannot stop fighting now despite current Russian territorial gains because the Ukrainian state has transformed, and unoccupied Ukraine is now politically opposed the Kremlin. He stated that Russia must continue to fight relentlessly in Ukraine regardless of how adverse conditions become.
Kyiv will win. Putin will lose. It’s unavoidable. Ukrainians are the true ruSSians all will defend their 1400 years of honor. Actually a ukrainian defeat would be a ruSSian defeat. Never going to happen. 🇺🇦🇺🇸
Green, handsome, and dead. 😁
“He stated that Russia must continue to fight relentlessly in Ukraine regardless of how adverse conditions become.”
Very similar words were voiced by the Nazi elites during the end stages of WWII. They knew that a surrender would bring them to the gallows. So, they allowed the destruction of a nation just to prolong the inevitable. Here, too, the inevitable is a defeat for this fascist crime syndicate and the slaughter of those responsible.