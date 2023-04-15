In Russia, a “homeless person” rummaged through the trash and said that he still loves Putin (video)

Veronika Prokhorenko22:55, 15.04.23

A citizen of the Russian Federation gave a short interview-comment, which became “viral” on the network.

In the Russian Federation, his sympathy for the dictator Vladimir Putin struck a local “homeless”. After the raid on the garbage can, he said that he really likes the President of the Russian Federation.

A video with a short comment-interview began to spread through telegram channels. In the frame, the Russian responds positively to a counter question about whether he will vote for Putin in the next presidential election.

“I really like him…he raised his pension a little,” he says.

The citizen of the Russian Federation “fixed” the corresponding argumentation with his revision of the trash can. There he found a bottle of water, and even took a sip from it.

https://www.unian.net/player/oCGlAyd2In Russia, a homeless man rummaged through the trash and said he still loves Putin

