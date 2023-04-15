Ignat admitted when the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive Patriot systems

Yuri Kobzar11:53, 15.04.23

Previously, Ukrainian crews have already completed training on this technique.

The first Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems will arrive in Ukraine “after Easter”. This was stated by the speaker of the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat on the air of the program “Speak Great Lviv”.

So, to a direct question, when the Patriot systems will arrive in Ukraine, the speaker answered with a laugh:

“I think it will be after Easter.”

Ignat refused to name more specific dates – until the end of spring or already in the summer.

“When we shoot down the first rashist plane, you will know for sure,” he said.

Patriot systems for Ukraine – what is known

Last December, during Zelensky’s visit to Washington, the US announced a major new military aid package that included, among other things, Patriot air defense systems. The US promised to donate one battery. Another battery will be handed over to Germany and the Netherlands.

In March, it became known that Ukrainian servicemen had successfully completed training in working with Patriot complexes. It is alleged that the American instructors were pleased with how the Ukrainians mastered the new technique

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...