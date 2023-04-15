“Cotton” in the Russian Kazan: “Holy fire” came down in the area of ​​​​the tank training ground

Alexander Topchy16:40, 15.04.23

In the southern part of Kazan, there is a tank range of the Russian invading army, and it was in those parts that the explosion occurred.

In the Russian Kazan, in the area of ​​​​the tank range, local residents saw a huge column of smoke. Local media and social networks reported that this was preceded by a loud explosion.

In the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for Tatarstan, a local publication InKazan that they allegedly were not aware of any incidents, they had not received reports of explosions, pops or fires.

In the southern part of the city there is a tank training ground of the Russian invader army, it was in those parts that something happened that the local authorities, as usual, either “do not know” or simply keep silent.

According to local residents, after the explosion (and according to some – two explosions with a long break), the windows in the houses shook, and black smoke rose, eventually turning gray.

