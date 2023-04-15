ABSOLUT BLOOD MONEY

From the LinkedIn page of Filip Petersson

April 13

The once iconic Swedish vodka brand Absolut, now owned by Pernod Ricard, is a sponsor of the Russian genocide in Ukraine. The company has resumed its operation in Russia. Buy their products and some of the money goes directly to spilling more Ukrainian blood. Pernod Ricard’s brands also include Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet, Jameson, Pernod, Seagram’s Gin, Ricard, 51, Martel, Wild Turkey and Havana Club (full list here https://lnkd.in/dgR-r2zQ). Simply stop buying these products, it is more or less a crime against humanity to support companies that still operate in Russia. When business with Russia stops, Russia stops.

Like this: Like Loading...