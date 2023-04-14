Ukraine to receive 19 Caesar howitzers in coming weeks – Denmark

14.04.2023 18:40

In the coming weeks, Ukraine will receive 19 French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery systems.

This was stated by Denmark’s Ministry of Defense on Friday, Ukrinform reports with reference to The Guardian.

“Ukraine will receive 19 French-made Caesar howitzer artillery systems within the coming weeks,” the newspaper writes with reference to the Danish Ministry of Defense.

The Ministry also reported that Acting Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen visited today the last group of Ukrainian recruits undergoing training in Denmark.

In total, Denmark provided support to Ukraine in the amount of 6.2 billion Danish kroner.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Danish government decided to transfer all 19 of its French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

By this summer, Ukraine will start receiving from Denmark Leopard 1 main battle tanks.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

