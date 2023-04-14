Ukraine finds more Chinese components in Russian weapons – Reuters

Anastasia Gorbacheva 17:39, 14.04.23 UNIAN

Official Beijing has repeatedly denied the supply of military equipment to the Russian Federation.

In the Russian UAV Orlan, components of Chinese production were found / photo of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation / Facebook

Ukraine is finding more and more components from China in Russian weapons . Chinese parts have replaced those that Russia cannot buy in Europe due to sanctions.

“We continue to find various electronics in the weapons seized from the battlefield. The trend now is that there are fewer Western-made components, but more – it’s easy to guess in which country – production components. Of course, China,” Vladislav Vlasyuk, senior adviser to the head of the President’s Office , quotes Reuters edition.

China has repeatedly denied sending military equipment to Russia since the Russian army’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. This attack led to the imposition of Western sanctions, including on military and dual-use technologies such as microchips that could be used in both conventional household appliances and weapons.

Ukrainian experts said that Chinese-made components were found in the navigation system of Orlan drones, which previously used the Swiss system. Also, Chinese parts were found in the fire control system of Russian tanks, which previously used French-made parts.

Asked if Chinese companies have supplied parts for Russian military hardware, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said: “Throughout history, China has established normal trade cooperation with all countries, including Russia, on the basis of equality and mutual benefit. As for the export of military goods, appointment, China has always taken a reasonable and responsible attitude. China’s attitude and actions have always been like this.”

Probable supply of weapons by China to Russia – what is known

In February 2023, CNN reported that China was playing a double game . Beijing publicly calls itself a supporter of peace, but is getting closer to the decision to transfer lethal weapons to Russia.

At the same time, Politico noted that Chinese companies sent 1,000 assault rifles and other equipment to Russia, including parts for drones and body armor. In turn, China said that the United States “does not have the right to lecture” on the supply of weapons .

On March 21, it was reported that since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the PRC has sent more than $12 million worth of drones to the Russian Federation.

In addition, in January 2022, the United States announced that they were ready to limit the export of microchips to the Russian Federation , but in May 2022, American microchips were found in Russian Pantsir air defense systems, Ka-52 Alligator helicopters and Kh-101 cruise missiles. On April 2, 2023, China approached Japan with a proposal not to support the US policy aimed at creating barriers to chip production .

https://www.unian.net/weapons/ukraina-nahodit-vse-bolshe-kitayskih-komponentov-v-rossiyskom-oruzhii-reuters-12219048.html

Like this: Like Loading...