Shmyhal: USA actively supports restoration of Ukraine to start this year

14.04.2023 12:48

The restoration of Ukraine will begin already this year, and the United States actively supports Kyiv on this path.

“…The key issues of reconstruction were discussed. Five priorities for rapid recovery have already been determined for this year: energy recovery, humanitarian demining, housing reconstruction, critical and social infrastructure, private sector development. We need $14 billion for these areas this year. The US announced the disbursement of $1.5 billion to support the government’s plan for the rapid recovery of Ukraine,” Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal posted on Telegram, commenting on the results of his meeting with Mike Pyle, U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics, co-chairman of the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform.

The Prime Minister believes that the donor platform – our “financial Ramstein” – will ensure effective coordination of efforts to restore and rebuild our country.

As reported, earlier on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., Shmyhal held a meeting with the IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. The parties discussed the implementation of reforms and further progress towards recovery and development.

The Prime Minister added that Ukraine would get access to $115 billion in long-term support thanks to the IMF and the G7 countries.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...