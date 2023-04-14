Ukraine Bars Its National Teams From Competing Against Russians, Belarusians

April 14, 2023 By Reuters – RFE/RL

A protest in front of the headquarters of International Olympic Committee in Lausanne, Switzerland, on March 25.

Ukraine has barred its national sports teams from competing in Olympic, non-Olympic, and Paralympic events that include competitors from Russia and Belarus, the Sports Ministry said in a decree published on April 14.

The decision, criticized by some Ukrainian athletes, comes after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) angered Kyiv by paving the way for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals, despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine had previously warned its sports federations that it would strip them of their status as governing bodies if their athletes competed with Russians and Belarusians.

https://www.rferl.org/a/32364057.html

Like this: Like Loading...