The USA and its allies are working to attract the frozen assets of the Russian Federation for the reconstruction of Ukraine – Nuland

04/14/2023
The United States is working on the possibility of directing blocked Russian assets to rebuild the destroyed infrastructure in Ukraine, and together with its allies are discussing how to use the frozen $300 billion of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation for this purpose.
This was stated on Thursday during the US-Ukraine Partnership Forum by US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, Ukrinform’s own correspondent reports.
“Among other things, we are working to make Russia pay for what it destroyed,” Nuland said .
She emphasized that, with the support of the American Congress, the US Ministry of Justice has new powers to use illegal assets confiscated from Russian oligarchs to help rebuild Ukraine.
“In February, we announced the first tranche of $5.4 million under this authority, and there will be more announcements at a later date,” the United States Deputy Secretary of State noted.
She also noted that now “discussions continue regarding about $300 billion of assets of the Russian Central Bank, frozen by us and our allies.”
As reported by Ukrinform, the administration of President Biden in March 2022 created the so-called Task Force KleptoCapture on the basis of the US Department of Justice. Among its main tasks is the application of sanctions against Russian oligarchs and the confiscation of their ill-gotten assets in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“In February, we announced the first tranche of $5.4 million under this authority, and there will be more announcements at a later date,”
If it weren’t for “extremely slow”, the West would have no speed at all.
After a year of war and freezing who-knows-how-many billions of mafia monies, we’ve managed to hand over a few peanuts. Who in the West is benefiting from keeping this money from going to Ukraine???
Reparations:
Should begin with right now and go potentially right back to the Holodomor and the first attempted genocide by starvation in the early 1920’s by Lenin.
Since 2014, the families of every Ukrainian civilian and soldier murdered by Russian invaders must be paid for pain, suffering and loss of earnings. The start figure should be $200k/family.
The one third of Ukraine’s economy lost must also be replaced.
Reconstruction: there is likely to be $trillions of criminal putinazi cash, property and assets slooshing around in the world. Bill Browder estimates $500 bn in Switzerland alone. Take the lot.
Since Germany and France blocked Ukraine (and Georgia’s) Nato membership and consolidated that criminal decision with the criminal deception of Minsk 1&2, they must also pay up in full.
France in particular still contributes an insultingly low amount to Ukraine’s armed forces even now.
we should just exterminate all russians and all goods and savings should go to Ukraine.
Let’s for example give Ukraine all art from the Hermitage.
If all Russians will be exterminated, they cannot wage war again.