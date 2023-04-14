The USA and its allies are working to attract the frozen assets of the Russian Federation for the reconstruction of Ukraine – Nuland

04/14/2023

The United States is working on the possibility of directing blocked Russian assets to rebuild the destroyed infrastructure in Ukraine, and together with its allies are discussing how to use the frozen $300 billion of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation for this purpose.

This was stated on Thursday during the US-Ukraine Partnership Forum by US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, Ukrinform’s own correspondent reports.

“Among other things, we are working to make Russia pay for what it destroyed,” Nuland said .

She emphasized that, with the support of the American Congress, the US Ministry of Justice has new powers to use illegal assets confiscated from Russian oligarchs to help rebuild Ukraine.

“In February, we announced the first tranche of $5.4 million under this authority, and there will be more announcements at a later date,” the United States Deputy Secretary of State noted.

She also noted that now “discussions continue regarding about $300 billion of assets of the Russian Central Bank, frozen by us and our allies.”

As reported by Ukrinform, the administration of President Biden in March 2022 created the so-called Task Force KleptoCapture on the basis of the US Department of Justice. Among its main tasks is the application of sanctions against Russian oligarchs and the confiscation of their ill-gotten assets in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

