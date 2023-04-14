Part of the Russian political and business elite is going to cooperate with Ukraine. Some Russians are involved in resistance to the Putin regime

April 13, 2023 – Translated from Russian via Google and OFP

The fight against internal occupation: the GUR told who is responsible for the explosions in Russia.



Andrey Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, told Channel 24 about this. He added that the realization of the inevitability of a strategic defeat had already come to the majority of the Russian elite.

A significant part of strikes in Russia are the actions of the Russians themselves

According to him, many Russians are ready to cooperate with Ukraine, and some are already doing so. Some work in the mode of transmitting information for the Defense Forces of Ukraine, while others directly implement “active measures.”

“A significant part of explosions on the territory of Russia is the result of the actions of Russian citizens who are ready to fight the internal occupation – the bloody regime of Putin. Recent events in the border areas indicate that certain processes within Russia itself are already underway and will only gain momentum. Of course, we will be able to tell you more only after our victory and the fall of the Putin regime,” Yusov said.

Andrey Yusov on the internal political struggle in Russia: watch the video







A spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate added that most Russian politicians and oligarchs understand that only a strategic defeat for Russia lies ahead. Now they expect, at best, only to compete for a draw with the preservation of their own interests. At the same time, some of them are already actively cooperating with Ukraine.

Protest moods in Russia

