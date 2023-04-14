MoD: 76% of military uniform already in stock

14.04.2023

As of April 10, 76% of the summer uniforms needed for the Armed Forces of Ukraine are already in stock at the warehouses.

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

“As of April 10, 2023 the need for summer field suits at the warehouses is already 76% met. Another 244,000 sets are at the Joint Supply Centers and another 280,900 sets will be supplied by the industry by the end of April. Even a reserve is being formed. However, we must always take into account the issues of distribution and logistics in the troops,” the statement said.

The warehouses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have sufficient stocks of summer uniforms and there is no critical need.

The Ministry of Defense is taking measures to provide summer uniforms to the Armed Forces. This is one of the priority tasks facing the defense ministry.

According to the statement, the process is going on as planned, in accordance with the norms for providing military personnel of the Armed Forces and the State Special Transport Service with material property in peacetime and special periods. All items of material property have their service life established. Objective factors that may arise in the context of a clash with the enemy and combat operations are also taken into account.

The Ministry of Defense engages domestic clothing suppliers to provide servicemen with high-quality summer uniforms.

It is noted that the process of concluding contracts is going on as planned. This is not a simple and lengthy process, which has a number of nuances, and some items of the summer uniforms may be delivered from the Logistics Forces to the warehouses with a delay. The issue is safe transportation. But all elements of the kit will arrive. The needs of the military are not ignored.

The system of clothing supply for military personnel is constantly being improved, and the Ministry is working on it.

The Ministry of Defense noted that it systematically communicates and informs about all receipts, reserve accumulation and the procedure for delivering uniforms to the front line.

“The Ministry of Defense meets all the needs of the Armed Forces that come to us from the General Staff,” the statement said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, new samples of women’s summer field uniforms are currently being tested, and the defenders will provide feedback to the developers.

