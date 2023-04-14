Medvedev praised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his anti-Ukrainian stance

Nazar Steporuk12:14, 14.04.23

The former president of Russia distinguished himself with traditional aggressive rhetoric directed against our country.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmytro Medvedev reacted to the anti-Ukrainian rhetoric of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The Russian official praised the leader of the EU country for such a statement and once again insulted Ukraine.

A fresh publication appeared in Medvedev’s Telegram channel. The post reads: “Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that Ukraine is financially a non-existent country. As soon as funding from the US and Europe ends, the war will end. Well done, bold and accurate for a European politician.”

According to Medvedev, “as soon as Western funding ends, Ukraine itself will end.” The deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation believes that our country is “not needed by anyone”.

We will remind you that this is not the first aggressive statement of the former president of Russia against Ukraine. For example, on April 8, the disgraced politician published a post in which he tried to explain why our country would “disappear”.

Relations between Hungary and Russia: the latest information

Budapest supported Moscow on a rhetorical level throughout the full-scale war in Ukraine. For example, Orban previously stated that in case of defeat, Russia would use nuclear weapons.

Today, April 14, the Prime Minister of Hungary called Ukraine an “economically non-existent state”. Allegedly, our country will lose the war as soon as the USA and the EU stop funding.

Earlier this week, Budapest and Moscow signed a new energy agreement .

The US ambassador to Hungary, David Pressman , said that Washington is watching the rapprochement of the two countries against the background of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

