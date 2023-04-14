In Slavyansk, a child was taken out from under the rubble of a house destroyed by the impact of the Russian Federation

Antonina Dolomanzhi, Anastasia Gorbacheva20:20, 14.04.23

As of 18:00, five dead and 15 wounded were known.

In Slavyansk, a child was pulled out from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian strike . The baby’s life could not be saved, he died in the ambulance.

Communications adviser to the head of the President’s Office, Daria Zarovna, said that a living child was pulled out from under the rubble.

“Unfortunately, the child died in the ambulance,” she said in her Telegram channel.

Thus, the number of victims of the Russian strike increased to six.

It is worth noting that at 18:00 the head of the Donetsk OVA, Pavel Kirilenko, said that seven more people, including one child, could be under the rubble of the house.

The blow of the Russians on residential buildings in Slavyansk – what is known

Today, April 14, Russian invaders shelled Sloviansk in the Donetsk region. The Russian army attacked the city around 16:00. Probably, the enemy used S-300 missiles.

At least seven explosions sounded in the city in the area of ​​school No. 8. The enemy hit three five-story houses. At the same time, one house was partially destroyed, and two apartments caught fire. Neighboring houses were also damaged.

As of 18:00, five dead and 15 injured were reported.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky did not hold back his emotions due to the strike of Russian troops on Sloviansk. He again reminded that Russia demonstrates its essence, destroying, destroying all life.

