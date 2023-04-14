Construction resumed: Klitschko clarified when the metro will appear on Vynohradar (video)

Veronika Prokhorenko20:01, 14.04.23

Before the start of a full-scale war, the Ukrainians were promised that the first stations would start working in 2023.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko specified when the people of Kiev will wait for the opening of the promised metro stations on Vynohradar. The corresponding construction contract was signed in 2018 .

An official on the air of the Kiev TV channel said that construction work had already been resumed and predicted that the metro to Vynohradar would probably be opened in 2024.

“I want to apologize to the people of Kiev, it was planned to do this last year, but since the beginning of hostilities we stopped construction and it was closed, firstly, because of the objective situation when most of our residents left the city. Most of the workers and enterprises that “were involved in work, went abroad, a third went into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This year we have now resumed construction again, we do not refuse the issue of metro construction. Construction is gaining momentum in order to open the metro on Vinogradar next year,” he said .

https://www.unian.net/player/GtEkSqKRKlitschko promised to open the subway to Vynohradar in 2024

