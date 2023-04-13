“We do not have a conflict with Ukraine”: Putin made a new cynical statement about the war

Anastasia Gorbacheva14:08, 04/13/23

Volodymyr Medynskyi called Ukraine “a part of the Russian land”.

On the second year of rocket terror, the destruction of Ukrainian cities and the systematic killing of Ukrainians , the Russian Federation declared that “they have no conflict with Ukraine.” At the same time, the Kremlin still claims that the so-called “special operation” was allegedly “inevitable”.

“I do not feel hatred for the Ukrainian people and Ukraine. I deeply like the Ukrainian people. I have a lot of blood mixed in there, so I say that I am a real Russian, which is not mixed. And I feel great love for this land and its history, and her heroic past”, – said the adviser to the President of the Russian Federation Volodymyr Medynskyi in an interview with the Russian propaganda publication “RBK”.

At the same time, he called Ukraine “an inseparable part of the Russian world” and “a part of the Russian land”.

“We do not have a conflict with Ukraine. Unfortunately, we have a conflict between traditional colonialists, who built successful colonial empires for centuries, with a territory that did not want to be a colony. They wanted to make us a colony since the 17th century, some, then others, then others … Who didn’t want to make a colony out of us. Now it’s the next round,” Medynskyi said.

The henchman of the Russian dictator claims that he does not consider all Ukrainians to be “Banderians”.

“There are completely different people there. It is necessary to separate the Ukrainian regime, the Ukrainian people, and so on. Some are ideologically zombified, some are not,” concluded Putin’s posipak.

