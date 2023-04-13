US doesn’t give Ukraine long-range weapons to avoid irritating China – media

13.04.2023 07:10

The United States’ reluctance to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons is explained by concerns about China’s possible reaction.

This is evidenced by secret documents of the US Department of Defense leaked to the Internet, which were reviewed by Reuters.

“China would respond more strongly and most likely increase the scale and scope of material it is willing to provide Russia if Ukrainian strikes hit a location of high strategic value or appeared to target senior Russian leaders,” said what appeared to be a collation of U.S. intelligence assessments.

Reuters notes that it used more than 50 leaked documents marked “Secret” and “Top Secret” for its analysis. At the same time, it is noted that the authenticity of this leak has not yet been established and the agency has not been able to independently verify the information provided.

As reported, last week, The New York Times reported that the Pentagon is investigating the leak of classified documents on social media concerning US and NATO plans for a planned counteroffensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Advisor to the Head of the President’s Office Mykhailo Podolyak said that the publication of the alleged documents on Ukraine’s counteroffensive was a Russian bluff.

The US Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the leaked documents.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...