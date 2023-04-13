Two U.S. volunteers killed fighting for Ukraine

13.04.2023 19:00

Two American volunteers, Edward Walter Wilton and Grady Kurpasi, have been killed while defending Ukraine from Russian aggressors.

Ukrinform reports this with reference to The Daily Beast.

“We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Ukraine. We are in touch with the family and providing all possible consular assistance,” a State Department spokesperson told The Daily Beast in response to a request for comment about Edward Walter Wilton.

According to data posted on the fundraising platform GoFundMe, Grady Kurpasi, a U.S. Marine veteran, was also killed while defending Ukraine against the Russian forces.

“Grady went to train soldiers but due to the intensity of the war and the need for combat-experienced leaders, Grady ended up leading a squad into battle and was killed in action,” the fundraising page notes.

As Ukrinform reported, Andrew Peters, an American Army veteran from Marshfield, Wisconsin, died in action in Ukraine in February 2023.

