Sergei Lavrov and Russian UN Delegation Denied US Visas

The US decision not to issue visas to the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, and the Russian delegation he hoped to lead at a forthcoming UN Security Council meeting has prompted an outburst by the Russian ambassador to the USA, Anatoliy Antonov, on his Russian Embassy Telegram Channel.

“We call on Washington not to delay issuing visas to our delegation, including our journalists. The denial of visas violates the United States’ obligation as the host country of the UN headquarters, impeding the proper, full functioning of the world organization.”

The request for visas for the Russian delegation and journalists was sent to the US Embassy in Moscow at the end of March. However, to date, not a single-entry permit has been issued.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov planned to arrive on a special plane to chair a UN Security Council meeting and according to the Russian diplomat, US authorities “have not coordinated the arrival of the plane.” This is in spite of the fact that the event is only a few days away. Moscow must now be unsure as to whether or not it will go ahead.

“We expect that the Americans will promptly grant permission for the plane (to enter US airspace) without any conditions or restrictions,” the Russian ambassador stressed.

In April 2023, Russia, which is waging a full-scale war against Ukraine for over a year, is presiding over the UN Security Council having replaced Mozambique as chair.

