The occupant rushed “to meet” death, hearing the sound of a falling grenade.

The occupier, who is participating in the crooked war against Ukraine on one front , distinguished himself by his special skill in warfare and jumped into a trench, in which a grenade landed a second before.

The relevant video was published by ” Information Resistance “. The footage shows how a grenade first flies into the “hole” of the occupier, followed by the Russian himself.

Probably, the enemy soldier could not orient himself correctly. After all, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation does not prepare mobilized soldiers at all before sending them to the front in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is throwing the worst strata of society to the front in Ukraine

It’s no secret that in a full-scale war with Ukraine, the Russian Federation usually uses not only more or less trained personnel, but also scum: convicts, thieves, alcoholics and other easily mobilized “color” of its nation.

Recently, the former adviser to the head of the President’s Office, Oleksiy Arestovich, said that the leader of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, no longer has any “reserves” left. So he will “throw” a new batch of mobilized on rusty equipment to the front in Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation will not be particularly concerned about their training, he believes.

