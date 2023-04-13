Leak of Pentagon documents: FBI arrested a suspect (video)

Evgenia Sokolenko21:43, 04/13/23
According to the media, he is a 21-year-old military intelligence officer.
Employees of the Federal Bureau of Investigation today, April 13, arrested a suspect in the publication of classified US documents .
This was reported by an American official familiar with the matter, writes The New York Times .
As “Voice of America” journalist Jeff Seldin wrote on Twitter , the Pentagon is sure that the documents were posted on the network on purpose.”We entrust our members with a lot of responsibility at a very early age. They are trained and expected to follow rules and regulations,” Seldin told the Pentagon when asked how such a young man could have access to information.
“We entrust our members with a lot of responsibility at a very early age. They are trained and expected to follow rules and regulations,” Seldin told the Pentagon when asked how such a young man could have access to information.
(C)UNIAN 2023
3 comments
“We entrust our members with a lot of responsibility at a very early age.
21 is too young! Every soldier may look in the state secrets of America! Strange to me, sorry!
This is BS. The US intelligence trust a kid still wet behind the ears, with state secrets? I think the Pentagon need to re-evaluate their intelligence clearances, they obviously have huge flaws in them. I’m just waiting for the announcement that the suspect has russian parents.
Either the Pentagon has been turned into a swamp, or this dude is a fall guy. I can’t figure out how a young guy from the Air National Guard has a need-to-know clearance to get access to such types of documents.