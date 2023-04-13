Leak of Pentagon documents: FBI arrested a suspect (video)

Evgenia Sokolenko21:43, 04/13/23

According to the media, he is a 21-year-old military intelligence officer.

Employees of the Federal Bureau of Investigation today, April 13, arrested a suspect in the publication of classified US documents .

This was reported by an American official familiar with the matter, writes The New York Times .

As “Voice of America” ​​journalist Jeff Seldin wrote on Twitter , the Pentagon is sure that the documents were posted on the network on purpose.”We entrust our members with a lot of responsibility at a very early age. They are trained and expected to follow rules and regulations,” Seldin told the Pentagon when asked how such a young man could have access to information.

“We entrust our members with a lot of responsibility at a very early age. They are trained and expected to follow rules and regulations,” Seldin told the Pentagon when asked how such a young man could have access to information.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...