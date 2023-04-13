veth

Leak of Pentagon documents: FBI arrested a suspect (video)

Evgenia Sokolenko21:43, 04/13/23

According to the media, he is a 21-year-old military intelligence officer.

Employees of the Federal Bureau of Investigation today, April 13, arrested a suspect in the publication of classified US documents .

This was reported by an American official familiar with the matter, writes  The New York Times .

As “Voice of America” ​​journalist Jeff Seldin wrote on  Twitter , the Pentagon is sure that the documents were posted on the network on purpose.”We entrust our members with a lot of responsibility at a very early age. They are trained and expected to follow rules and regulations,” Seldin told the Pentagon when asked how such a young man could have access to information.

3 comments

  1. “We entrust our members with a lot of responsibility at a very early age.

    21 is too young! Every soldier may look in the state secrets of America! Strange to me, sorry!

  2. This is BS. The US intelligence trust a kid still wet behind the ears, with state secrets? I think the Pentagon need to re-evaluate their intelligence clearances, they obviously have huge flaws in them. I’m just waiting for the announcement that the suspect has russian parents.

  3. Either the Pentagon has been turned into a swamp, or this dude is a fall guy. I can’t figure out how a young guy from the Air National Guard has a need-to-know clearance to get access to such types of documents.

