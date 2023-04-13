China approved the provision of lethal aid to Russia: Beijing decided to disguise the supply to the Russian Federation

Artem Budrin19:12, 13.04.23
The People’s Republic of China made this decision at the beginning of 2023.
China approved the provision of lethal aid to Russia to help Moscow in its war against Ukraine. As the Washington Post reports , such information from Russian intelligence was discovered in recently released secret documents.
Beijing made a final decision in early 2023. The supply was planned to be carried out by disguising this aid as civilian goods.
The supply of weapons had to be carried out gradually. China did not want this information disclosed, wanting to keep everything secret.
However, as stated in the USA, there is still no confirmation of direct supplies of lethal weapons from China to Russia.
“We have seen no evidence that China has transferred weapons or provided lethal aid to Russia. But we remain concerned and continue to closely monitor,” the Washington Post quoted a senior administration official as saying.
The US was able to obtain this information thanks to the interception of conversations of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.
At the same time, China is more likely to act as a peacemaker in the Russian-Ukrainian war, because it will benefit from simply ending this armed conflict. But if there is an “attack on Moscow with significant use of US and NATO weapons”, then China will find a reason to provide weapons to Russia after all.
