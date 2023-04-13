AFU destroy Russian ammo depot in Bakhmut direction

13.04.2023

The Armed Forces of Ukraine smashed a Russian ammunition depot in the Bakhmut area, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces, announced.

“Soldiers of the 45th separate artillery brigade, in cooperation with the aerial reconnaissance of the 56th separate motorized infantry brigade, performed high-quality work to smash an enemy ammo depot in the Bakhmut area. Excellent work,” he wrote on Telegram and posted a relevant video.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 13, 2023 eliminated about 180,590 Russian soldiers, including 540 aggressors over the past day alone.

