Germany approved Poland’s application to export MiG-29 to Ukraine – Spiegel

It became known about the submission of the application today.

Germany approved Poland’s application to export MiG-29 fighters from its warehouses to Ukraine.

According to the publication Spiegel , the federal government promised to make a decision this Thursday, after Poland sent an official application. Bundestag deputy Markus Faber noted the quick approval decision. “It is correct that the federal government did not postpone the decision, but made it on the day of submitting the application for export. The Ukrainian side will certainly be very pleased with this speed,” he said.

Faber noted that the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany demonstrated that it is capable of making balanced and at the same time quick decisions.

“Now we are talking about studying Germany’s further contribution to strengthening the Ukrainian Air Force. This could be, for example, the training of Ukrainian pilots or the supply of Western types of aircraft,” he added.

MiG-29 for Ukraine: what is known

As you know, Poland was the first among the partner countries to promise to supply Ukraine with fighter jets.

At the beginning of April, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced that they will hand over eight MiG-29 fighters to the Ukrainian army – four have already been handed over, four more are being prepared for delivery.

Slovakia also agreed to transfer its MiG-29 to Ukraine . Four have already been handed over, in total they promised to give 13 fighters .

Today, the mass media reported that Poland has applied for Germany’s permission to supply fighter jets to Ukraine.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...